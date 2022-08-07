ECOSC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,722.79 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. ECOSC has a total market cap of $1,722.79 and $5.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

