Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0020

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $713,760.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00067226 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

