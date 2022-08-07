Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

