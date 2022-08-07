Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

