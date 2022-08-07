Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,380 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $218,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.