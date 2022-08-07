Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $7.04. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 24,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

