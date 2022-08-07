Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Critical Survey

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Embark Technology and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Open Text 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Embark Technology presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,946.78%. Open Text has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Open Text.

This table compares Embark Technology and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -116.93% -31.63% Open Text 11.36% 19.79% 8.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Open Text $3.49 billion 3.02 $310.67 million $1.46 26.77

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform. The company also provides Discovery platform that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics; OpenText Developer Cloud; key developer API services; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; digital process automation solutions, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses; and OpenText Digital Experience platform. In addition, it offers customer support programs, including access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets; and consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise and mid-market companies, public sector agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, and direct consumers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, ATOS, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Tata Consultancy Services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

