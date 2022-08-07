Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Buy”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 265.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 301,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $88,435,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

