Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.96. 1,941,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

