Enigma (ENG) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Enigma has a market cap of $192,262.82 and $123,874.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00233529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00521809 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

