Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.27

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.27 and traded as low as $33.87. Enova International shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 146,221 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

