Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENOV stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.42. 293,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,978. Enovis has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.