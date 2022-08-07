Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.