Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.