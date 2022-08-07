EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,534,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,147,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

