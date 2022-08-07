EOS (EOS) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $174.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,442,791 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

