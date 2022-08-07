EOS (EOS) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $171.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,509,848 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

