EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.62.

EPAM traded up $12.00 on Friday, reaching $427.39. The stock had a trading volume of 856,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,560. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.11. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

