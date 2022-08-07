EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.96

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.96 and traded as low as C$56.48. EQB shares last traded at C$56.92, with a volume of 54,403 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.89.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

