Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

