Ergo Price Reaches $2.07 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00008939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $66.22 million and $252,590.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.51 or 0.07383209 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00164541 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021391 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00264963 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00728584 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.00610353 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005716 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Ergo
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.