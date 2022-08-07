Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.04

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.04 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($2.96). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 108,347 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £734.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.56.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

