Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.35-$14.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.82.
Essex Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ESS stock opened at $278.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.92. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Featured Stories
