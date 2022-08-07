Ethereum Stake Reaches Market Cap of $383,859.35 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ethereum Stake has a market capitalization of $383,859.35 and $32.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00008267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00646291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014061 BTC.
About Ethereum Stake
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.