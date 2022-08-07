Etherland Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherland has a market cap of $217,835.79 and approximately $156.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Etherland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

