Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $293,784.61

Etherparty (FUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $293,784.61 and $25,838.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

