EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of 0.09 per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.10. The firm had revenue of 143.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at 12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.21. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,791,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.73.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

