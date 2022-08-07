Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.83 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

