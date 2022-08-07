Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. 670,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,398. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Evergy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.