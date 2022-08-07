Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 1,555,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

