EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.
EVERTEC Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.91.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
