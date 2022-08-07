Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 834,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

