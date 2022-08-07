Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 834,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

