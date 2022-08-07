Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.29.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 834,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

