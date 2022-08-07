Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Issues Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 934,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at $494,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Finance Of America Companies

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

