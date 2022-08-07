Financial Advantage Inc. Acquires 1,530 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

