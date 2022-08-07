Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,999,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,536,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 379,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 373,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

