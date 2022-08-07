FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0546 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $32.95 million and $2.26 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,507,031 coins and its circulating supply is 603,883,002 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

