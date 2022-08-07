First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

