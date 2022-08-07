First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $75.41 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

