First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.