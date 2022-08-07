Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.