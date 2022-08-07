Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £145.89 ($178.76).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($158.07) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($164.20) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £138 ($169.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($169.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,652 ($106.02) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.94) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($199.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,395.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,020.74. The company has a market cap of £15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

