Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.5 %
FMX opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
