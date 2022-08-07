Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.71.

FMX opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

