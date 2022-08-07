Formation Fi Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,503.69 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $205,503.69 and approximately $362,315.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00612575 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Formation Fi Coin Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
