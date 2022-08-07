Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 49,300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

