Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,032.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

