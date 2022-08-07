Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

