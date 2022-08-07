Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.82 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,015,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,970,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.