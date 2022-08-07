Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.02 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day moving average of $346.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.